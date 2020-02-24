Concerned members of the public reported a drink-driver in a Narberth supermarket car park, a court has heard.

Andrew Karl Thomas, of Crackwell Caravan Site, Penally, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, February 18.

He pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit and without third-party insurance.

Prosecutor Vaughan Pritchard-Jones said members of the public called the police stating a drunken man had been driving in the car park of a Narberth supermarket at around 6pm on January 29.

Thomas, 46, was spotted sitting in the driver’s seat of a Citroen when officers arrived and they suspected he was under the influence of alcohol.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “His breath smelt strongly of alcohol and his speech was slurred.

“As he walked towards the police car he was unsteady on his feet, and at one stage he stumbled backwards into the officer behind him.”

Thomas was found to have 66mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

He told officers he had driven to the shop from Templeton, and admitted he would have driven back after shopping, if he had not been stopped.

When interviewed, Thomas stated he started drinking at 1pm and consumed three large glasses of red wine.

The court heard he had two previous drink-driving convictions.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “It is an aggravating factor that he appeared to have the outward appearance of intoxication, which would have affected his driving.”

David Elvy, defending, said: “Mr Thomas will readily admit that he should have known better. He made a miscalculation and thought that the effect of the earlier drinks would have worn off.

“He realises that he has to accept the consequences.”

Mr Elvy added that an ‘error’ had led Thomas to drive without insurance rather than a deliberate desire to avoid paying for it.

Magistrates banned Thomas from driving for 25 months and ordered him o pay £357 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “It is 25 months because of you appalling driving record and the circumstances of the offence.”

He was warned he would be subject to medicals and assessments before having his licence returned as it was his third disqualification.