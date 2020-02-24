AN historic Pembrokeshire building would be preserved for future generations under the umbrella of a county tourism giant’s latest plans for the property.

The 19th century Blackpool Mill at Canaston Bridge could be a year-round dining destination, against the backdrop of the original mill machinery,if two planning applications are granted.

Bluestone National Park Resort – which has a 95-year lease on the mill – is seeking consent from Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority planners to change the use of the building from a café to a year-round ‘heritage restaurant’, serving lunches, cream teas and dinners.

It is also seeking to amend listed building consent to allow necessary repairs and alterations.

The new proposals come just over two years after the authority rejected Bluestone’s plans for a £2.5m project to create an all-weather Victorian-themed attraction with its own narrow-gauge railway at Blackpool Mill.

Poor weather in recent years has taken its toll on the mill, and the applications will build on the recent essential maintenance undertaken on its roof.

The project is being backed by the Welsh Mills Society, whose spokesman John Brandrick said: “It is vital that Blackpool Mill is saved.”

He added: “In our experience, these buildings can only survive and have a new life if there is a viable economic use. It is always a question of balance – how to inject new life into the mill whilst keeping the authenticity of its setting. These buildings were busy industrial centres in the past and we must not forget that if we want to save them for generations to come.”

The mill is owned by Sir Edward Dashwood and was built by one of his ancestors who lived at Slebech Park.

He said: “It was an important hub for the county, converting and transporting the grain grown locally and other goods.

“At the beginning of the 1900s, the water wheel was replaced with a modern turbine, which is still in place, and this proved a far more efficient way of converting the water into power to turn the mill machinery.

“My mother first opened the mill as a tourist attraction and restaurant in the 1950s and I subsequently took over this business. It remained a delightful place to visit until economic necessity forced us to close it in the 1990s.

“I am thrilled that Bluestone have undertaken the roof and other renovations required to bring the mill back to its former glory. It used to be an important social hub in the county and I fully support Bluestone’s plans to bring it back to life and once more create a thriving centre and employment base in the midst of the National Park for both local and tourist visitors.”

Liz Weedon, head of projects at Bluestone, said: “We are really excited about the plans for Blackpool Mill which will see it restored to be enjoyed once again by local people and visitors to the county. The mill is a unique historic building that sits in a beautiful position on the Cleddau River.

“The regeneration of the mill will have great benefits for Pembrokeshire – we are committed to breathing new life into the mill whilst preserving and restoring its historic past”.