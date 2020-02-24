Five more Pembrokeshire neighbours are celebrating today (Monday) after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.

The Wheelers Way, Manorbier, neighbours netted the windfall when SA70 7TU was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Monday 24th February 2020.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners. She said: “What brilliant news to start your week! Congratulations to our winners.”

The Manorbier neaighbours' win follows a series of other local successes.

Kilgetty alone has had eight £1,000 Postcode Lottery winners in just over three weeks.

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by the Wildlife Trusts which have received over £11.3 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can next apply for funding in August.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, please visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.