A SOUPER time was had by visitors to St Davids last weekend as the city hosted its annual cawl competition.

There was a superb showing of cawl connoisseurs at City Hall who sampled delicious dishes from nine local establishments before voting for their favourite.

The event raised a fabulous £276 which was donated to St Davids Playgroup, which meets every Wednesday morning from 9.30 to11.30 at St David's Scout Hut, Ffynnon Wen.

The winner of the prestigious golden ladle was Mary Wilcox of Bwthyn y Bwyd (cawl A). In joint second place were Pilgrims Café (cawl C) and 35 Main Street (cawl F). In third place was Bethan Goodson (cawl G).

"We had an excellent turn out for the annual cawl competition," said a spokesman for St Davids City Council, which organised the event.

"The organisers would like to thank everyone who made the cawl and who keep this community event such a well looked-forward to event."

A spokesman for St Davids playgroup added:

"Thank you so much to St. David's City Council's cawl competition, all the lovely volunteers, the chefs who entered their cawl, those who came to taste them and all those who donated towards the raffle.

"A massive £270 was raised in aid of our wonderful playgroup. We are so grateful for all the hard work that went into the day."