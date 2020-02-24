A “very busy” drug dealer was caught by police on the A40 as he drove towards Haverfordwest.

Christian James, aged 26, had only small amounts of cocaine and cannabis on him.

But a judge at Swansea crown court heard that when police examined his mobile telephone they found he had been selling cannabis for a year.

James admitted possessing cannabis and cocaine and supplying cannabis between December 2016 and December 2017.

Dyfed Thomas, prosecuting, said it was clear from messages discovered on James’ mobile that he had been supplying in large quantities and offering users a choice of various types of cannabis.

“He had been buying in large quantities and different strains of the drug. He had even very busy,” added Mr Thomas.

James, a tyre fitter, of Ynysowen Fach, Aberfan, was jailed for eight months, suspended for two years, and ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

He was also told to pay a total of £750 in fines and costs.