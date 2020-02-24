FAST food favourites McDonald’s are set to install their golden arches at the gateway to Pembrokeshire.

Following a planning appeal, the company has had its wish granted to gain a foothold at a prime location on the outskirts of St Clears.

The 24-hour, 100-seater McDonald’s – together with a Costa Coffee – will now be built on land north of the A40 roundabout.

The drive-through development has the potential to create more than 80 jobs.

The controversial plans, submitted by Draycott Investments and Developments, were turned down by Carmarthenshire County Council’s planning committee last September.

But a planning inspector has overturned that decision on appeal.

Around 270 objections were made to the council about the original application, with opposers outnumbering supporters by ten to one.

Despite a recommendation for approval, the committee refused it on the grounds the land was outside the county council’s Local Development Plan boundaries.

But the planning inspector's report said this was ‘’negated by the proposal's clear locational requirements linked to the strategic road network’.

The proposal also includes the installation of an access road, associated car park, public areas, extraction equipment and wider associated works.

The applicants previously stated that the McDonald's would be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, while the Costa, with seating for up to 70 customers, would have opening hours of 5.30am to 10.30pm.