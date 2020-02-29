THE village of St Twynnells is working hard to raise funding for its village social centre and church once again, with a 'soup-er' event planned for early March.

The hall is having a major overhaul. It was originally built as an RAF base with a radar mast on the top of the hill at St Twynnells.

When it was decommissioned in May 1952 it became a social centre for St Twynnells and the surrounding district. Many functions were enjoyed in the hall over the years including whist drives, flower shows, even baby shows.

After refurbishment the hall will be once again available to hire for functions. It is one of the largest village halls on the Castlemartin peninsula. Following renovation, the committee is planning a grand re-opening to celebrate the Hall’s 75th anniversary, to coincide with VE Day celebrations on May 8.

Renovations include re-roofing half of the roof, installing a new ceiling, widening the access doors and putting down new flooring. The fundraisers are well on their way with this project, thanks to local support, but still need lots more funding to get to bring their plans to life.

The church is in need of new guttering on the chancel, along with other work needed on the chancel wall.

A soup and pudding event will take place at Lamphey Village Hall on March 7, where homemade soups and lots of lovely homemade puddings will be served.

This is the third time this luncheon has taken place and has proven to be a popular event. If you cannot make it to the luncheon, but wish to contribute, donations can be forwarded to Edward Morris at Loveston Farm, Merrion, Pembroke SA71 5DU.

Please make cheques payable to either St Twynnells & District Social Centre OR St Twynnells Church.

The luncheon will begin at 11.30am and close at 2pm.