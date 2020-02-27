MARINE AND COASTAL ACCESS ACT 2009

Notice is hereby given that Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum CIC has applied to Natural Resources Wales (“NRW”) for a marine licence to carry out a regulated activity under the Marine and Coastal Act 2009.

MARINE WORKS (ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ASSESSMENT) REGULATIONS 2007

The project requires EIA consent and is subject to the requirement for an environmental impact assessment (“EIA”) under the Marine Works (Environmental Impact Assessment) Regulations 2007 (“the EIA Regulations”). An environmental statement has been prepared by the applicant.

The application is to provide a suite of offshore marine energy test sites at Warrior Way, Dale Road and East Pickard Bay, in proximity to Pembroke Dock; to facilitate the testing and development of marine energy projects.

Copies of the environmental statement and other documents required by the EIA Regulations are available for public inspection free of charge during normal office hours of 9am to 5pm at Cardiff Permitting Service, Natural Resources Wales, Cambria House, 29 Newport Rd, Cardiff CF24 OTP or Pembroke Dock Library, Water Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6DW for a period of 42 days from the date of this notice.

Copies of the environmental statement and the above documents can also be obtained online from Natural Resources Wales, from the Public Register by searching ORML1957 or by emailing NRW at permittingconsultations@naturalresourceswales.gov.uk.

If printed copies of the above documents are requested, a charge not exceeding reasonable copying costs may be payable.

Any person wishing to make representations regarding the application and the environmental statement should do so by writing to NRW to the Permitting Service, Natural Resources Wales, Cambria House, 29 Newport Rd, Cardiff CF24 0TP or by email to marinelicensing@naturalresourceswales.gov.uk within 42 days of this notice. Representations should be dated and clearly state the name (in block capitals) and the full return email or postal address of the person making the representation.

Please quote reference number ORML1957 in all correspondence.

Representations received from members of the public will be dealt with in accordance with Schedule 5 of the EIA Regulations. Copies of written representations received by NRW will be sent to the applicant and may also be made publicly available.

NRW is an appropriate authority under the EIA Regulations and has been delegated functions as the appropriate licensing authority by the Welsh Ministers for the purposes of Part 4 of the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009. In determining the application, NRW may grant EIA consent for the project; grant EIA consent for the project with conditions attached; or, refuse EIA consent for the project.

DEDDF Y MÔR A MYNEDIAD I’R ARFORDIR 2009

Hysbysir drwy hyn fod Fforwm Arfordir Sir Benfro CIC wedi cyflwyno cais i Cyfoeth Naturiol Cymru am drwydded forol i gynnal gweithgaredd a reoleiddir o dan Ddeddf y Môr a Mynediad i’r Arfordir 2009.

RHEOLIADAU GWAITH MOROL (ASESU EFFEITHIAU AMGYLCHEDDOL) 2007

Mae angen caniatâd asesu effeithiau amgylcheddol ar y prosiect ac mae'n destun gofyniad am asesiad o’r effeithiau amgylcheddol dan Reoliadau Gwaith Morol (Asesu Effeithiau Amgylcheddol) 2007 (“y Rheoliadau Asesu Effeithiau Amgylcheddol”). Mae'r ymgeisydd wedi paratoi datganiad amgylcheddol.

Mae'r cais ar gyfer darparu cyfres o ardaloedd profi ynni’r môr alltraeth yn Warrior Way, Dale Road ac East Pickard Bay, ger Doc Penfro; i hwyluso gwaith profi a datblygu prosiectau ynni’r môr.

Mae copïau o'r datganiad amgylcheddol a dogfennau eraill sy’n ofynnol gan y Rheoliadau Asesu Effeithiau Amgylcheddol ar gael i'w harchwilio gan y cyhoedd am ddim yn ystod oriau swyddfa arferol rhwng 9am a 5pm yn Gwasanaeth Trwyddedu Caerdydd, Cyfoeth Naturiol Cymru, Tŷ Cambria, 29 Heol Casnewydd, Caerdydd CF24 0TP NEU Stryd y Dŵr, Doc Penfro, SA72 6DW am gyfnod o 42 o ddiwrnodau o ddyddiad yr hysbysiad hwn.

Gallwch hefyd gael copïau o'r datganiad amgylcheddol a'r dogfennau uchod ar-lein hefyd o ran Adnoddau Cenedlaethol Cymru o’r Gofrestr Gyhoeddus yn drwy chwilio am ORML1957 neu drwy e-bostio Cyfoeth Naturiol Cymru yn permittingconsultations@naturalresourceswales.gov.uk.

Os gofynnir am gopïau caled o'r dogfennau uchod, efallai y bydd rhaid talu costau copïo nad ydynt yn fwy na chostau copïo rhesymol.

Dylai unrhyw un sydd am gyflwyno sylwadau ynghylch y cais a'r datganiad amgylcheddol wneud hynny'n ysgrifenedig i Cyfoeth Naturiol Cymru trwy ysgrifennu at y Gwasanaeth Trwyddedu, Cyfoeth Naturiol Cymru, Tŷ Cambria, 29 Ffordd Casnewydd, Caerdydd, CF24 0TP, neu drwy e-bostio marinelicensing@naturalresourceswales.gov.uk o fewn 42 o ddyddiadau o'r hysbysiad hwn. Dylai'r sylwadau fod wedi'u dyddio a nodi'n glir enw (mewn priflythrennau) a chyfeiriad e-bost neu gyfeiriad post llawn y sawl sy'n cyflwyno'r sylwadau.

Dyfynnwch gyfeirnod ORML1957 yn eich holl ohebiaeth.

Eir i'r afael â sylwadau a dderbynnir gan aelodau'r cyhoedd yn unol ag Atodlen 5 y Rheoliadau Asesu Effeithiau Amgylcheddol. Caiff copïau o sylwadau ysgrifenedig a dderbynnir gan Cyfoeth Naturiol Cymru eu hanfon at yr ymgeisydd ac efallai y byddant hefyd ar gael i'w gweld yn gyhoeddus.

Mae Cyfoeth Naturiol Cymru'n awdurdod priodol dan y Rheoliadau Asesu Effeithiau Amgylcheddol ac mae wedi derbyn swyddogaethau dirprwyedig fel yr awdurdod trwyddedu priodol gan Weinidogion Cymru at ddibenion Rhan 4 Deddf y Môr a Mynediad i’r Arfordir 2009. Wrth benderfynu ar y cais, efallai y bydd Cyfoeth Naturiol Cymru'n rhoi caniatâd ar gyfer y prosiect, yn rhoi caniatâd asesu effeithiau amgylcheddol ynghyd ag amodau, neu wrthod caniatâd asesu effeithiau amgylcheddol ar gyfer y prosiect.