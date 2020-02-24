TWO men have appeared in court in connection with a string of theft offences in Pembrokeshire over the weekend.

Police received several calls from retail premises in the county on Saturday, February 22, reporting that two men were attempting to steal money using the sleight of hand technique.

A vehicle belonging to the suspects was quickly identified and circulated to officers. This led to the vehicle being stopped in the Haverfordwest area and the two occupants being arrested on Saturday afternoon.

Sandhu Dumitru, 23, from Birmingham was charged with two counts of theft and 5 attempted thefts.

Ion Anghel Si Muntean, 24, from Luton was charged with two counts of attempt theft.

Both appeared at Llanelli magistrates Court this morning (February 24) and pleaded guilty to the offences. They were remanded in custody until February 26 for sentencing.

Chief inspector Louise Harries said: “While we don’t see this type of crime often in our area it is important that retailers are aware and make sure that staff are vigilant so that such offending is prevented. As soon as police became aware extensive enquiries were conducted leading to the arrest and charge of two men.”