FRIENDS and colleagues gathered at Fishguard's Royal Oak pub on Friday, February 21, to mark the retirement of crew members, launch authorities and shore crew helpers from Fishguard and Goodwick Lifeboat Station.

Richard Nichols retired after serving continuously as launch authority for 24 years,

Marten Burton retired after serving as ALB crew member and latterly as launch authority with a total of 14 years' service.

James Morgans, Luke Morgans, who were unfortunately unable to attend the evening, and George Williams all stepped down as work commitments meant they had to relocate away from the area.

David Williams, operations manager, thanked them all on behalf of the RNLI and Fishguard and Goodwick lifeboat station for the dedicated service they had given.

He presented long service certificates to Richard Nichols and Marten Burton, along with a retirement gift from colleagues at the station, and a bouquet of flowers to their respective wives.

George Williams was presented with a letter of appreciation from the RNLI's lifesaving operations director.