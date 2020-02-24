AN IMAGINATIVE programme, delivered in an accomplished way, earned Goodwick Brass Band a praiseworthy fourth place in this year's Welsh Open Entertainment Championship at Porthcawl.

Goodwick were second placed Welsh band in a rousing and high-quality competition.

The band also claimed the best percussion entry with their enthusiastic quartet of Dafydd Ridgway, Tomas Lawrence, Philip Davies and Iolo Evans.

Goodwick's selection Windows of the World earned special praise from adjudicator Paul Holland, particularly for the percussion section and for trumpet soloist Rhys Evans.

The band also earned compliments from brass band website 4BarsRest who commented:

"The youthful Goodwick band once again showed that they are building another generation of players to be proud of."

This year, Goodwick was conducted by Gareth Ritter while musical director Matthew Jenkins made his contribution on his beloved euphonium.