A TRECWN schoolgirl will be the only Welsh teenager to compete, with her dog Dorothy, in the agility category at Crufts next month.

Harriett Hunt and her six-year-old Jack Russell, Dorothy will compete in agility and the ABC small classes.

Harriet, who attends Haverfordwest High School, trained Dorothy herself and has been working hard in the run up to next month's competition.

She is training constantly with her Dorothy and even goes up to a training school in Carmarthen to prepare for the competition.

Dorothy has also had McTimoney chiropractic treatment to make sure her body is aligned correctly before the competition

Harriet has been competing with her dogs in agility competitions for the last seven years and travels all over the country to take part.

She also runs her own dog training school; The Valley dog agility training in Trecwn where she trains between 25 to 30 people and their dogs a week.

"She's feeling very nervous and excited about going to Crufts," said her proud mum Kerry. "It is her dream. If she wins, that would be absolutely fantastic.

"Hopefully she will be competing in the Welsh team next year. As they have already been in contact."