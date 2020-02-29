SIX groups in Pembroke Dock will benefit from funding of more than £3,000 from the town council.

At the February meeting of Pembroke Dock Town Council, members considered, and supported, requests from the groups.

The grant applications had been forwarded to the meeting for councillors to have a final say, after previously being given the thumbs-up by the council’s finance committee.

Elements Gymnastics Academy will gain £350 towards a new spring floor.

Scouts Cymru will gain £50 towards a European Jamboree in Poland.

Pembroke & Pembroke Dock Boxing Club was supported to the tune of £1,000, towards new equipment and extending the number of classes it can provide.

Pembroke Dock Men’s Shed gains £850 to purchase an outside shed for gardening, and to purchase tools.

Play Inc gains £540 to cover rental charges at its Pembroke Dock provision, and Plant Dewi receives £300 to cover the costs of meals for 30 weeks of father drop-in sessions.

The total donations agreed on the day amounted to £3,090.

Members also agreed a request from Councillor Peter Kraus, forwarded from the January meeting, for £180 towards timbers for benches in the town.

The £180 came from a separate budget.