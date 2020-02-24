A parade, a walk, a session with expert historians and a romp through family genealogy made up Fishguard’s Last Invasion commemorations last weekend.

Four days of celebration and learning kicked off with a genealogy evening in Fishguard Library where participants could check if they were related to any eyewitnesses or participants in the Last Invasion of Britain in 1797.

On Friday experts shared their knowledge of at a Last Invasion Question Time, at Theatre Gwaun.

On Saturday the celebrations began with Welsh dancers and music on the Golden Mile before the Last Invasion community procession, led by the Corps of Drums and the Pembrokeshire Yeomanry in full uniform and including the Sea Cadets, Jemima Nicholas, local schools, clubs, residents and families.

At midday a semaphore signal to the Old Fort triggered the ceremonial firing of the cannon. The event ended with a return walk to the Royal Oak and music from Fishguard folk musicians.

On Sunday, walkers took place in a Last Invasion walking tour from St Gwyndaf’s Church, Llanwnda, taking in Carregwastad, Trehowell and Bristgarn Farms, Goodwick Sands and the Last Invasion Tapestry.

These events are part of a wider planning leading up to a major celebration in 2022 of the last Invasion’s 225th celebration.

“We have had a fantastic time,” said Dr Julie Coggins, chair of the Fishguard Invasion Centre Trust. The Friday night Question Time was exceptional. It was so nice to see so many historians learning even more.

“The parade was so well attended on Saturday, it really was a fantastic day. We had around 250 people attend, around 100 more than last year. It was great to see the cadets and the young people in uniform.

“The steering group worked very hard and I think it showed, everything went smoothly. We will be meeting soon to review this year’s event and plan for next year and for the big 125 year celebrations in 2022.”