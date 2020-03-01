THE First and Last Inn in Pembroke Dock has had two collection boxes for Prostate Cymru in the last year.

Wendy Butland and Kim Morgan recently celebrated the opening of the second one which contained £48.88. The first one had contained £70.05.

Kim said: “Unfortunately some of our customers have suffered with prostate difficulties so we are happy to support this cause.”

Simon Moffett, on behalf of Pembrokeshire Friends of Prostate Cymru, thanked them for having the box on the bar and thanked the customers present for their contributions.