A 23-year-old Haverfordwest man has been arrested following a weekend incident in the town.

A man was held on allegations of making threats to kill and assaulting a police officer.

Officers were called to an address in Dew Street at around 8.45am on Saturday, February 22, following reports of a disturbance.

Entry was gained to the property and a man arrested, who was later released under investigation.

Police are also investigating alleged criminal damage to a dwelling.