WHITLAND's under-threat household waste recycling centre has been saved from closure.

A storm of protest greeted Carmarthenshire County Council's proposals to shut the top-performing centre as part of future budget cuts.

A huge response to the authority's budget consultation survey in support of the facility led the executive board to say it was 'likely' to withdraw its proposal.

And today (Monday), the board was true to its word as it reviewed the public feedback over its plans to save £16.5million over the next three years.

As well as withdrawing the Whitland centre closure proposals, the board also dropped plans to reduce public toilet provision.

The authority will also no longer look to reduce the budget for youth support services, and will not implement a proposed increase to cemetery charges.

The community group Save Whitland Recycling Centre, which was formed following a recent meeting in the town, staged a poster protest ahead of this morning's meeting on the steps of County Hall in Carmarthen.

Posting on Facebook, the group said afterwards: "Amazing turnout today!

"Great that the council’s exec recommended keeping Whitland open.

"It's important hours aren't reduced in the process - people want to tackle the climate crisis together."