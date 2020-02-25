HUNDLETON residents enjoyed a ‘flipping great’ time on Sunday, February 23, when the community gathered in the sports pavilion to celebrate pancake day with a pancake flipping competition.

The aim was to flip the pancake the greatest number of times in a minute.

Free tea and cakes were offered to entice entrants and to encourage them to give their views on what developments they would like to see in the community playing fields.

The event was hosted by Hundleton Community Council and Hundleton Sports Association, with support from the Hundleton football and cricket teams and the Hundleton WI.

Chair of Hundleton Community Council, Alison Kavanagh, said: “It was great fun and we had an encouraging turnout.

“We’re really keen to pursue funding for improvements and we’re especially looking for keen tennis players to help us develop a tennis club in the village.”