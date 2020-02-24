A Broad Haven man who disapproved of drink-driving was ashamed to find himself in the dock for the offence.

Chris James Vane, of Puffin Way, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, February 18.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said officers followed Vane’s Mercedes after noticing it pull out of Castle Lake car park, Haverfordwest at around 2am on February 1.

“They decided to follow the vehicle to observe the manner of the driving. They say it was slightly erratic, it was stopping before the lights when there was no need to, then nearly overshoot a red light and braked late.”

Vane, 49, claimed he had consumed three or four drinks when stopped and a roadside test was positive.

He was found to have 45mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added: “It is an aggravating feature that there is some evidence of impairment while driving.”

David Elvy, defending, said: “Mr Vane says he is someone who does not agree with people taking chances with drink-driving. He never thought that he would be here himself.”

The court heard that Vane worked long hours running his own business, and finished at midnight on the day in question.

“A friend asked him to go out for a drink, he would normally get a taxi, but on that occasion, unfortunately he did not.”

Mr Elvy said Vane now realised the drink measures were larger than he previously thought, adding that it was a ‘really low reading’.

He added that he was not aware of any issues with his driving, but the manoeuvres in question could have been the result of 'inattention' rather than alcohol.

“Mr Vane is very much against drink-driving, and is somewhat concerned and ashamed that he is here today.”

Magistrates banned Vane from driving for 14 months and fined him £500.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £50 surcharge.