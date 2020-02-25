FROM big breakfasts to boxing, Pembrokeshire Friends of Prostate Cymru and its supporters have exceeded all fundraising expectations for the past year according to the group's chairman.

Up and down the county the local community has continued to impress with its fundraising efforts.

Prostate Cymru supporter Cai James, aged 11, has built on his previous fundraising success, showing that age is no barrier, having finished the year raising over £6,000.

Since his grandfather was diagnosed with prostate cancer several years Cai has embarked on an action-packed fundraising schedule including, making and selling both fridge magnets and Christmas decorations, as well as coordinating Cai's Big Raffle for Prostate Cymru, which alone has generated thousands for the charity.

Fundraising for Cai has been a real family affair, with Cai and his 12-year-old cousin Connor having completed a Pen y Fan Challenge, which saw them climb the tallest mountain in South Wales 5 times.

Pembrokeshire business has also played its part over the past 12 months. Construction and infrastructure specialists GD Harries, who operate a number of quarries in the county, embraced the annual Prostate Cymru Big Breakfast campaign, by hosting a breakfast for over 400 supporters.

The business incorporated craft stalls, bake sales, raffles and children's entertainment into the Big Breakfast event, raising a total of £9,120.

Other notable Pembrokeshire fundraisers include Hannah Jones from Haverfordwest, who after previously taking on the Pembroke to Paris bike ride in aid of Prostate Cymru, set herself a new challenge of organising a local boxing tournament. The evening was a sporting and fundraising hit, with Prostate Cymru receiving a cheque for £6,000.

Popular Pembrokeshire resident and former Pontypool rugby player Mostyn Davies also raised £6,000 for the charity. Mostyn hosted another Rugby Legends Night at The Ocean, Broad Haven, which proved very successful.

"Once again the people of Pembrokeshire have exceeded expectations with their fundraising efforts for Prostate Cymru, there would be many others who deserve a mention and we are grateful to them all," said chairman of Pembrokeshire Friends, Brian Harries.

"It has been brilliant to see such a diverse range of fundraising activity and people of all ages and backgrounds helping Pembrokeshire do its bit for men in Wales."

"I like to think that more and more people in west Wales are aware and talking to each other and their GPs about prostate disease, which ultimately is what Pembrokeshire friends is about."

To find out more visit https://www.prostatecymru.com/friendship_members/pembrokeshire/