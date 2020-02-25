THE FISHGUARD and Goodwick New Year's Eve committee met on February 11 for its annual AGM.

The newly elected chair, Julie Mosdell, and committee members were delighted to present Chris Peak, staff and members of Fishguard Sea Cadets with a cheque of £200.

This was to acknowledge their help with the New Year's Eve street party's Winter Wonderland in the Town Hall.

"The street party was a huge success this year and we look forward to working with the cadets again for this year's event, which is already being planned," said street party secretary, Allan Cresswell.

"The £3 wrist band helps fund this event and we are lucky to be able to feed back into the local community and local organisations.

"Many thanks to all who supported this great event, making it the third best place to be in Britain for New Year's Eve according to The Daily Mail."