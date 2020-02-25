Smoking a cannabis joint hours before driving led to a Milford Haven woman losing her licence.

Alannah-Jay Britton, of Greville Road, Milford Haven, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, February 18.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecutor, said police stopped Britton’s Vauxhall Corsa at Merlins Bridge, Haverfordwest, at 8.20pm on September 23.

Britton, 25, told officers she had smoked a joint earlier in the day when they noticed the smell of cannabis coming from the car.

David Elvy, defending, said Britton suffered from an eating disorder and found using cannabis helpful to stimulate her appetite.

“She thought that the cannabis would have cleared from her system.”

Mr Elvy added: “She made the mistake of driving after smoking cannabis. Since then Miss Britton has cut down on her cannabis use.”

Magistrates banned Britton from driving for 12 months and fined her £120.

She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.