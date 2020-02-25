Pembrokeshire and the rest of Wales has been placed under a yellow snow and ice warning.

The Met Office warning runs from 8pm this evening (Tuesday) until 10am tomorrow.

The Met Office said: "Wintry showers are expected to continue through Tuesday night and Wednesday morning leaving surfaces wet and leading to icy stretches developing on untreated surfaces.

"These showers will fall as a mixture of rain, hail and snow at times, the snow mostly over higher ground. Some places are likely to see 1-3 cm of snow, mainly above 200 m, with 4-8 cm possible over the higher ground in northwest England, Wales and west Scotland."