Police are investigating after criminal damage to a former bomb store and an important iron age site.

Soil has been dug up at an Iron Age site to create ramps for off road bikers and graffiti was painted on the former bomb store.

Dyfed-Powys police will be carrying out extra patrols at the two sites to deter further damage.

It is unknown when the damage was caused to the Pembroke Dock bomb store, but police are appealing for anyone who might recognise the design and have information about who painted it to come forward.

The bomb stores are the remains of two buildings which are of national importance in providing evidence relating to the build-up of national defences between the first and second world wars.

Damage has also been caused to the safety fencing around the site.

Inspector Reuben Palin, force lead for heritage crime, said: “Unwanted visitors and antisocial behaviour are a problem at the bomb stores, and someone has taken it on themselves to cause a significant amount of damage by painting a design on one of the walls.

“This site might look like nothing more than a derelict building, but is in fact a well-preserved relic with significant historic value.

“If you recognise the graffiti as a tag, or have any information about who might have painted it, please get in touch.”

Inspector Palin is also urging people using a scheduled monument in Pembrokeshire as an off-road track to stay off the site.

Bikers have been riding over Bowett Wood Camp, near Hundleton, disrupting the ground and digging up soil to create ramps.

Cadw has carried out remedial works at the site, which is of national importance for its potential to enhance knowledge of later prehistoric defensive organisation and settlement, but off road bikers are continuing to cause damage.

Inspector Palin said: “I’d like to remind people that Bowett Wood Camp is an ancient monument and even with the landowner’s permission to enter, any disruption and damage to the area is a criminal offence.

“Our officers will be carrying out patrols in the area to deter criminal behaviour and try to identify those responsible for the damage.”

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police. Please let the call handler know, or include in an email, that it is believed to be a heritage crime so the information can be sent to the correct officer. Call 101 or email contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk