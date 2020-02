Pembroke's last bank is due to close in the summer, HSBC has announced today.

Pembroke is one of 27 branches HSBC is set to close by the end of this year, with the Pembroke branch closing on July 31.

The bank has said that jobs may be at risk due to the closure.

HSBC was the last bank that retained a presence in Pembroke, with Barclays and Santander closing branches in the town in 2019.

This story is updating.