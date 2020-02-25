PUPILS who recently returned from a ski trip to Italy have been collected by their parents from Haverfordwest High VC School after feeling unwell.

The school is stressing there are no incidences of coronavirus, but three staff members have been sent home as a precaution.

A council spokesman stressed that the pupils had not visited the areas affected by the coronavirus in Italy and while the children were feeling unwell they had been collected only as a precaution.

The headteacher of Haverfordwest High VC School, Jane Harries, has issued the following statement following the school trip to Italy during last week’s half-term break: "As headteacher I sought advice from Public Health Wales, and, as at 10am this morning the advice was as follows: "The ski trip which returned from Italy on the weekend did not travel to the two areas of lockdown in Italy affected by the coronavirus. They visited Fanano in the Modena region.

"Advice for staff or pupils who have returned from Italy (not the quarantined areas of Lombardy and Veneto) is that should they develop symptoms of cough or fever or shortness of breath, they should immediately follow this advice:

• stay indoors and avoid contact with other people as you would with the flu

• call NHS 111 to inform them of your recent travel to the country

"They do not need to follow this advice if they have no symptoms. If, however, staff or pupils have visited the quarantined areas they should go home and contact NHS 111.

"We do have two pupils who were on family holidays in these areas and they have gone home.

“Three staff have been sent home as a precaution and we are in the process of contacting all parents of pupils on the trip.

“If they then feel that their son/daughter has any of the above symptoms they can come to collect them and follow the advice above.

“At the time of making this statement 15 parents have collected pupils, although many of these are parents who are collecting pupils due to concern over messages on social media.

“There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus at Haverfordwest High VC School.”

• For the latest advice on coronavirus visit the Public Health Wales website at: www.phw.nhs.wales