Smashing a window to retrieve clothes and cash following a break-up cost a Pembroke Dock man £253.

Joshua Harry Smith, of Meyrick Street, Pembroke Dock, pleaded guilty to criminal damage when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, February 19.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police received a report of a man entering a Pembroke property after smashing a window at around 1pm on November 25.

Officers found Smith, 34, walking nearby and he stated he had broken into his own house because his girlfriend had taken his key when she went to work.

He said: “I had to smash a window and chose the smallest one.”

Police discovered Smith and his girlfriend had split up days earlier, and she had taken his key back from him.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “He had left clothes and a small amount of cash in the property and went back to get these items when she was at work.”

Smith later accepted his actions had been wrong and he should have made different arrangements to retrieve his property.

The court heard repairing the damage to the property cost £96.

Tom Lloyd, defending, said Smith suffered with alcohol issues which he had taken steps to address.

“But people with substance misuse issues, when the chips are down, they relapse.

“He drank alcohol and foolishly decided to get the items from that address, in the process he caused some criminal damage.

“He is hoping to get back on track in the near future.”

Magistrates ordered Smith to pay £253 in compensation, costs, a fine and surcharge.