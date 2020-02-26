THE number of passengers using railway stations in Pembrokeshire in 2018/19 has decreased despite a growth in the number of passengers for the whole of Wales.

In 2017/18, 585,088 people entered or exited a train station in the county compared to 568,374 for 2018/19, a drop of nearly 17,000.

The figures for the whole of Wales show that more than 57.4m people used stations in 2018/19, the largest rise since 2007/08.

However, Milford Haven saw one of the biggest drops in passenger numbers with 3496 less entering or exiting the station.

Johnston station saw a smaller drop with 738 less passengers using the stop.

Despite being one of Pembrokeshire’s most used stations, Haverfordwest saw the biggest drop in numbers with nearly 9000 less passengers entering or exiting the station.

124,190 passengers entered or exited the station compared to 133,164 the previous year.

Stations at Fishguard Harbour (-3012), Whitland (-2936) and Clunderwen (-2368), Clarbeston Road and Fishguard and Goodwick stations were all down from the previous year.

Tenby was the busiest station in Pembrokeshire as it saw 125,540 passengers enter and exit at its stop, a rise of 2866.

It was one of only six stations that saw a rise in numbers with Pembroke Dock (+1692) and Pembroke (+1550) the next biggest rises.

Saundersfoot and Lamphey also saw an increase in the number of passengers.

The statistics were released by the Office for Rail and Road, an independent safety regulator for Britain’s railways.

A spokesperson for Transport for Wales said that more trains would be arriving late this year to allow for more seats for passengers.

A spokesperson added that they also had plans for a south Wales Metro and more frequent trains.