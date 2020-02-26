Four women were assaulted when birthday celebrations turned sour, a court has heard.

Stephen John Harris, of Bryn y Grug, Ystalyfera, Neath Port Talbot, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, February 19

Harris, 24, pleaded guilty to four assault charges, obstructing a police officer and criminal damage.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Harris was in a relationship with one of the women, when she and a group of friends met at a Haverfordwest house on January 4 to celebrate her mother’s upcoming birthday.

The women decided they wanted to go to a pub at 10pm, but Harris was unhappy with their choice of babysitters.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “He said that they were druggies, and he was not happy to leave the children with them because they smoked cannabis.”

An argument erupted and became physical as Harris assaulted all four women.

He grabbed his then-partner, before attempting to entice her mother to hit him by slapping himself.

A punch aimed at the mother missed and connected with a family friend’s face, causing swelling. Another woman attempted to get Harris to leave, but he put her in a headlock from behind and pulled her down onto the sofa.

Harris kicked out and damaged panelling at the bottom of the stairs as he was pushed out of the property. He resisted arrest when the police arrived.

Magistrates adjourned sentencing until March 10 at Swansea magistrates court to allow a report to be completed.

Harris was released on unconditional bail.