A DRINK-DIVING scaffolder has been banned from the road for 15 months.

Dylan Honeysett Blunsden, of Devon Drive, Pembroke, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, February 25.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police could smell alcohol when they stopped Blunsden’s Vauxhall Astra van at 3.20am on the A477 at Sentry Cross on February 6.

He was found to have 50mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said: “It was a routine stop, there was nothing amiss with his driving.”

He added that Blunsden, 24, would be able to continue working as a scaffolder as his parents were willing to give him lifts.

“He is very remorseful. He realises the danger he put himself and others in.”

Magistrates ordered Blunsden to pay £283 in a fine, costs and surcharge.

He was disqualified from driving for 15 months.