ARE you a cat lover who enjoys baking?

If so then Cats Protection would like your help to raise money for cats in need by hosting a ‘Paw-some’ afternoon tea event in April.

Organising an event is easy and you can hold the event in your home, workplace or school.

This year, Masterchef winner Tim Anderson and Bake Off star Kim-Joy are supporting the event by providing their own recipes to help support the cause.

Now in its fourth year, the event provides a wonderful opportunity to spend quality time with loved ones enjoying some bakes, as well as raising funds to help the many unwanted cats in our care.

To register for a free Pawsome Afternoon Tea pack and to view Tim and Kim-Joy’s recipes, please visit pawsometea.org

ZOE THOMPSON,

Cats Protection