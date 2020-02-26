Children who visited an affected region in Italy on a family trip have presented no symptoms of the coronavirus, the council has said.

Haverfordwest High VC School will re-open tomorrow after closing for a pre-arranged inset day today (Wednesday, February 26), for staff training.

The school is stressing there are no incidences of coronavirus, but three staff members were sent home as a precaution yesterday. Several pupils who returned from a school trip to Italy were collected by their parents yesterday after feeling unwell.

In a statement Pembrokeshire County Council said: "The family of two pupils who went on a family trip [separate from the school's trip] to Northern Italy over half-term have also sought advice from Public Health Wales.

"Although the family visited the region of Veneto, they did not visit the quarantined town of Vo.

"The advice for them is the same as for other people who have visited Northern Italy – that they do not need to self-isolate unless they have symptoms of coughing, shortness of breath or fever.

"Neither of the pupils have presented any symptoms."

The school is intending to re-open tomorrow (Thursday) in line with guidance from Public Health Wales.