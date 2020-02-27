AFTER months of speculation, the store replacing Debenhams in Haverfordwest has been revealed.

Home Bargains was revealed in three job postings on the company’s website, with listings for a store manager, store assistant manager and a store supervisor at the Withybush Retail Park.

A spokesperson for Home Bargains confirmed they were moving into the Withybush retail park, and they hoped to open the store in the summer but stressed that was subject to change.

The spokesperson said they were unable to say at this time how many jobs would be created in the new store and more details would be revealed at a later date.

Haverfordwest’s Debenhams closed in October last year, with 45 members of staff losing their jobs.

In a statement released in September last year, Debenhams said they had hoped to keep the store open but “the landlord has decided to use the space for other purposes.”

Full details of the three store roles can be found on the company’s website at jobs.homebargains.co.uk