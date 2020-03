PEMBROKE and Pembroke Dock Lions’ annual Santa sleigh run has helped a local group to the tune of £1,250.

The annual Lions Christmas sleigh attracts lots of well-wishers and local people donating to the worthy cause.

Thanks to fundraising on the run, £1,250 was recently donated to First Haven Pembroke Scouts, in recognition of the scouts and cubs’ support on the 2019 Santa and Sleigh run.