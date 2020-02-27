THERE is no respite from the heavy rain and gales with Pembrokeshire set for another battering tomorrow (Friday, February 28) and over the weekend.

A yellow weather alert for rain has been issued by the Met Office from 6am tomorrow and overnight until 6am on Saturday which may lead to further disruption for recently flood-hit communities.

A yellow warning is also in force for strong winds gusting up to 70mph which will last from noon on Saturday until noon on Sunday.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Spells of heavy rain will affect parts of Wales from early Friday through to Saturday morning.

A total of 20-40mm rain is likely to fall quite widely, with 50-70mm over high ground, and perhaps as much as 100mm in one or two very prone upland spots. The heaviest rain is most likely on Friday night before clearing eastwards on Saturday morning.

“Strong winds will move into south-western parts of the UK by Saturday afternoon, and steadily move north-east through the course of Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday morning.

“Gusts of 50-60 mph are likely quite widely, and especially in association with heavier showers across England and Wales during Saturday afternoon. More isolated gusts of 65-70 mph, particularly on coasts and other exposed areas, are probable.

“Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.

“It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads with possible power cuts and loss of other services.”