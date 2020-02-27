A HAVERFORDWEST not-for-profit organisation which works to improve mental health within communities is the latest winner of the Pride in Pembrokeshire Award.

Pride in Pembrokeshire is an initiative designed to reward community and voluntary groups whose work improves the well-being of individuals and communities in the county.

‘Get the Boys a Lift’ runs a coffee shop that doubles up as a drop-in centre where services ranging from counselling to drug and alcohol support are readily available for those in need.

Gareth Owens founded the group and runs it with a number of friends.

“We have our own home-made clothing line and merchandise range with our distinctive logo,” said Gareth.

“We use the money generated from clothing, drinks and our other fund-raising activities to support the provision of a range of support services from our coffee shop.

“We’re always available if someone needs to chat about what’s on their minds and to offer support to those who need some help. Our services are anonymous, and counselling in open to anybody of any age.”

People can find out more about the work and buy clothing to support the organisation at its website: gettheboysalift@co.uk

Pride in Pembrokeshire is a partnership between the Pembrokeshire Public Services Board (PSB) and The Western Telegraph – with each winning entry awarded £200

In arriving at its decision, PSB panel members were particularly impressed with the group’s commitment to fund-raising and its work to provide support and raise awareness around important issues such as mental health and suicide prevention.

To submit an application to be considered for a Pride in Pembrokeshire Award download the application form from the PAVS website – pavs.org.uk – or contact PAVS on 01437 769422 for a hard copy.

Detail the work of the group and how it benefits the community in no more than 500 words and send the completed form to PAVS at the address provided.