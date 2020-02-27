A KIDS club and beauty salon have teamed up to raise funds for a local hospice charity.

Stephanie Tee, owner of the Elizabeth Anne Beauty Salon on Albany Terrace, Haverfordwest, decided to start fundraising for Paul Sartori Hospice at Home in memory of her dear friend Peter Green.

Prendergast Kids Club held a successful raffle, while the salon raised money through their loyal customer base.

In total, the two parties raised a total of £505 for Paul Sartori to help people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness.

Stephanie said: “I am extremely grateful to everyone who has donated towards this fantastic local cause, especially the children and parents at the kids club and all of our regular salon customers.

“We have raised much more than I originally expected.”

Mandy Jones, Management RN at Paul Sartori Hospice at Home said: “Elizabeth Anne Salon and Prendergast Kids Club have raised a fantastic amount to help Paul Sartori and we are extremely grateful for their support.

“It is through the generosity of local people and businesses that we can continue to provide this much needed service for anyone in the later stages of a life-limiting illness within Pembrokeshire.”

All of Paul Sartori’s services are free of charge and are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, thanks to the generosity of the Pembrokeshire Community.

lFurther information on the charity and its services can be obtained by visiting their website paulsartori.org, or by phoning 01437 763223.