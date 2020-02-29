BRICKLAYING students from Pembrokeshire College have been learning traditional skills, thanks to a partnership between Pembroke Town Walls Trust, the college and the Carmarthenshire-based traditional skills training Tywi Centre.

The 20-week Basic Heritage Construction Skills course was funded by the Pembroke Town Walls Trust through Heritage Lottery Funding, and offered to bricklaying students at the college who wanted to extend their skills.

The current curriculum for bricklayers does not include any content relating to traditional construction materials or methods, although at least 30 per cent of Pembrokeshire’s buildings were built before 1919.

Howard Rudge, chairman of the Pembroke Town Walls Trust, said: “The aim of the training is to create pathways for construction students into heritage trades and further qualifications in this area. There is currently a shortage of appropriately qualified and skilled people to work on our built heritage assets including the Pembroke town walls. We hope to be able to continue to support and develop this training in future years.”

The students came to Pembroke on February 26 to look at the work the Pembroke Town Walls Trust has done and is planning to do to restore the walls, and to receive their certificates.