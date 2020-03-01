DO you know someone in Pembroke who has gone above and beyond what is needed to ‘make a difference’ in the town.

The town council is looking for nominations for its annual Pembroke Civic Awards and today is your last day to nominate your hero.

The Pembroke Awards Scheme is the town’s highest accolade and was introduced in 1998 to say thank you to individuals and organisations that have brought honour to, and have made a contribution to, the community of Pembroke.

Nominations for 2020 close on March 27, with the winners announced at a special awards ceremony, to be held at the town hall in April.

For further information and a nomination form please contact Pembroke Town Clerk Suzie Thomas on 01646 683092, or email enquiries@pembroketowncouncil.co.uk