WELSH rugby stars Alun Wyn Jones and Ken Owens will be in Saundersfoot this weekend to join in the village's St David's Day celebrations.

A great Welsh-themed get-together for all the family is on the menu in the friendly village on Saturday, with the highlight being the annual Cawl Trail.

Seven local eating establishments are taking part, and commemorative cawl bowls will be on sale from 11am ahead of the trail between noon and 2.30pm.

Last year, the bowls sold out within the hour, so early arrival is advised.

Serving up cauldrons of the tasty Welsh delicacy this year will be The Boathouse, The Captain's Table, Marina, Beachside Barbecue, The Harbwr Bar and Kitchen, The Stone Crab and the Regency Hall.

Cawl-consumers are then invited to cast their vote for their favourite dish and return their voting slips to the hall before 3pm ahead of the cawl champion award ceremony at 3.30pm.

Throughout the day, a Village Showcase in the Regency Hall will highlight some of the local clubs, organisations and events which make Saundersfoot such a popular place to live and visit.

There will also be Welsh afternoon teas, live music and the ever-popular Dragon Trail.

The event is sponsored by FBM Holidays with the cawl trail also supported by Pure West Radio.

For more information, see visitsaundersfootbay.com or Visit Saundersfoot on Facebook.