WALES has its first confirmed case of coronavirus, it has been announced.

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr Frank Atherton, has confirmed that a patient in Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dr Atherton said: “I can confirm that one patient in Wales has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

“All appropriate measures to provide care for the individual and to reduce the risk of transmission to others are being taken.

“I can also confirm that the patient had travelled back to Wales from Northern Italy, where the virus was contracted.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to assure the public that Wales and the whole of the UK is well prepared for these types of incidents. Working with our partners in Wales and the UK, we have implemented our planned response, with robust infection control measures in place to protect the health of the public.”

To protect patient confidentiality, no further details regarding the individual will be released.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:

“Public Health Wales is working closely with our partners in the Welsh Government, the wider NHS in Wales, and the other UK nations following the announcement by the Chief Medical Officer for Wales that we have the first case of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Wales.

“The Chief Medical Officer has also confirmed that the patient had travelled back to Wales from Northern Italy, where the virus was contracted.

“Public Health Wales is working hard to identify close contacts, and we are taking all appropriate actions to reduce any risk to the public’s health.

“The public can be assured that Wales and the whole of the UK is well prepared for these types of incidents.

"Working with our partners in Wales and the UK, we have implemented our planned response, with robust infection control measures in place to protect the health of the public.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Health confirmed two further cases of coronavirus in England.

Both English patients contracted the virus in Iran, chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said.

The total number of cases in England is now at 17, and the first case in Northern Ireland was confirmed on Thursday.

• Coronavirus presents with flu-like symptoms including a fever, a cough, or difficulty breathing.

The current evidence is that most cases appear to be mild.

• For the most up to date information regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Wales, see phw.nhs.wales/