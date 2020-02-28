A Tenby man was more than three times the drink-drive limit 11 hours after his last sip of wine, following a night of celebration.

Lyndon Cook, of Serpentine Road, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, February 25.

He pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police received a call about a potential drink-driver who had visited a Tenby shop on February 4.

CCTV showed Cook, 55, driving a silver BMW, and he was found to have 116mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, more than three times the legal limit of 35mg.

He told police he had his last drink at around 2am, 11 hours before he was breathalysed.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “He must have had a huge amount of alcohol the night before if he is telling the truth. He said he had been out the previous night and had a bottle of wine when he got home.”

Tom Lloyd, defending, said Cook stated he did not want to make any excuses or to ‘wriggle out of anything’.

“He has expressed genuine remorse.”

Mr Lloyd added recent years had not been easy for Cook, who ran a successful business abroad before returning to the area to care for his parents.

"He cared for his elderly parents and sacrificed his business to do so.

“It was a moment of madness and an error of judgement, which he fully accepts.”

Mr Lloyd told the bench Cook went out on the night in question to celebrate gaining a second job as a security guard.

“He was thrilled to secure this new job, he went out, got back and should have called it a night, but he was celebrating and drank the bottle of wine.”

Magistrates fined Cook £505 and banned him from driving for 28 months.

He will pay £85 costs and a £50 surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “We appreciate the remorse you have shown, but this was a stupid thing to do, at your age you should have known better.