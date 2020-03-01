Welcome to the Western Telegraph Camera Club.

The club is a forum for amateur photographers from throughout Pembrokeshire who are looking to get their images in print, and share them with our amazingly talented community of snappers.

These can be anything from scenic pictures, to weather shots or wildlife images – all we ask is they are specific to the beautiful county of Pembrokeshire.

Got a great picture of your dog? Post it!

In turn, we will make sure the pictures are credited to you.

Western Telegraph editor Steve Adams said: “The aim of the Western Telegraph Camera Club is to bring together the cream of the region’s amateur photographers.

“We know our readers are passionate about great photography, the club will give them a unique opportunity to have their images published.”

Please make sure you post your name with your pictures to make sure if we use your photograph, we can make sure we give you a credit.

General housekeeping: Please only post pictures you have taken yourself, if sharing other artists' work please make this clear.

To join the camera club, see our Western Telegraph Camera Club Facebook page.

Send any queries or questions to wtnews@westerntelegraph.co.uk

Happy snapping!