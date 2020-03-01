AN AUSTRALIAN-themed restaurant in Pembrokeshire has raised over £4,500 to help people and animals who suffered in the country’s recent bushfires.

The Kookaba in Saundersfoot recently staged a charity evening, which not only attracted huge support on the night but also led to many generous donations from people far and wide following the event.

The grand total of £4,530 has now been divided between Australia’s largest wildlife rescue and rehabilitation charity, WIRES, and the Australian Red Cross.

Restaurant manager Faye Hilling said: “Ultimately, we all had a wonderful evening, but at the end of the day it was about more than money, more than us and more than having a good time.

“It was about the people and animals of Australia and we hope this contribution and all our love finds its way to those who need it.”

Kookaba owner Jonny Llewellyn donated all the profits from the fundraising evening on February 6 to the funds.

The night featured a three-course meal, music, a raffle and a ‘name the koala’ competition, won by Daisy Lloyd, who was delighted to claim the giant cuddly toy after correctly choosing the name Polly.

Performances were given by Morgan Evans and Jack Sutton, with local entertainer Butch conducting the raffle as well as singing. The talented Harry Sutton also designed a special staff uniform for the evening.

Added Faye: “We would like to thank absolutely everyone who supported us leading up to and on the evening; it’s been a wonderful thing to feel the generosity and support of other local businesses.

“It has also been overwhelming to experience first-hand the kindness of all those who went above and beyond on the evening,including the staff, whom we are very proud of, as well as all those who ‘dug deep’, offered to help out, sung on the evening, donated extra furniture and music equipment or bought tickets.

"On a personal note, I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the most generous guy we know, The Kookaba owner, Jonny, without whom we would never have been able to raise this incredible amount.”