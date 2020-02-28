SCHOOLS in the UK could close for more than two months if the coronavirus outbreak becomes a pandemic, the Chief Medical Officer has warned.

Chris Whitty said that there could be a "social cost" if the virus intensifies resulting in a reduction of mass gatherings, which would see the closure of schools.

Pandemic could see closure of schools

Whitty, who is also Chief Medical Adviser to the UK Government, said: "One of the things that’s really clear with this virus, much more so than flu, is that anything we do we’re going to have to do for quite a long period of time, probably more than two months.

“The implications of that are non-trivial, so we need to think that through carefully.

“This is something we face as really quite a serious problem for society potentially if this goes out of control. It may not but if it does globally then we may have to face that.”

Health Minister: 'we want to minimise social and economic disruption'



