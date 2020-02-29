A TAVERNSPITE School pupil, a stalwart of Milford Haven’s arts, and her businessman husband were welcomed to Number 10 by PM Boris Johnson for a special St David’s Day celebration.

The Prime Minister welcomed young people and leading figures from Welsh charity, business and the arts during a special reception at Downing Street on Thursday, February 27, ahead of the official March celebration of our patron saint.

Teenagers and schoolchildren nominated for remarkable feats, as part of the National Children of Wales Awards spent time chatting to PM Boris Johnson in the White Room, normally reserved for world leaders when they visit No10.

The group included seven-year-old Tavernspite School pupil Sophie Mansell, from Kilgetty, who started an eco-club at her school and has helped educate her peers about environmental causes.

The PM told guests: “I’m absolutely thrilled to welcome you to this celebration in No10.

“What this Government is all about is unleashing the potential of the whole of the United Kingdom and bringing us together. We want to unite and level up across our country with better education, better technology, massive improvements to the railways and roads, and investments for police forces across Wales.

“Because it’s investment in public services and infrastructure that creates the platform for what so many of you do. Many of you are running fantastic businesses and Wales already has quite extraordinary success stories.

“Think what Wales is already doing and think what we can achieve together. Thank you for coming and happy St David’s Day.”

The corridors of Downing Street were adorned with fresh daffodils to mark the day, and the Welsh flag flew outside the famous black building.

The PM also spoke to stallholders showcasing Welsh produce.

Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart, who was also at the reception, said: “The Prime Minister’s St David’s Day reception has been a wonderful opportunity to showcase Wales’ impact on a global scale by welcoming guests who represent all aspects of our culture, history, language as well as our sporting and business successes.

“I’m delighted so many of our world-renowned and up-and-coming culinary brands also showcased their produce, from award-winning Snowdonia Cheese to the unique flavours of Barti Rum.

“The Welsh food and drink sector generated a record turnover of £7.47 billion last year, an achievement the UK Government will continue to support as we make the most of the opportunities ahead.”

Preseli Pembrokeshire MP Stephen Crabb was also present, welcoming Milford Haven’s June Rees MBE, and her husband Ralph Rees, of Fred Rees Garages Ltd.

“It was a pleasure to introduce them both to Prime Minister Boris Johnson,” said Mr Crabb. “The annual St David’s Day reception has become a key event in the calendar to celebrate Wales in London, with outstanding Welsh food, drink and music on show.”