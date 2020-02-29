PEMBROKESHIRE County Council has apologised for payment problems on its new cashless car park pay and display machines.

There have been occasional connectivity problem with the new cashless payment machines recently installed in five of the council’s car parks.

The fault can sometimes lead to a delay in completing the transaction when the customer pays by card.

The authority is working to address the problem.

Since the middle of December, the machines have been operating in the North Beach car park in Tenby and Haverfordwest’s Castle Lake, Perrots Road, Rifleman’s Field, St Thomas Green car parks.

Each of these car parks currently has an alternative machine accepting cash payments.

“We recognise there is a problem and are working to correct it,” said Phil Baker, the council’s cabinet member for infrastructure.

“We apologise to customers who have been inconvenienced.”

The council is in the process of phasing out traditional cash machines in its car parks in favour of cashless payments.