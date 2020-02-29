HUNDREDS of pupils will be taking part in a parade through Haverfordwest on Monday (March 2) to celebrate St David’s Day.

Schools taking part in the parade, the third held in the town, include: Fenton CP School, Ysgol Caer Elen, Roch CP School and Mary Immaculate School, as well as local Cylch Meithrin (Welsh-language nurseries).

The parade runs from 10-11am, starting at the carpark behind the former county library building on Dew Street, before heading down High Street, through Bridge Street and across the Old Bridge, back through Quay Street, then finishing by County Hall.

The event is being organised by Pembrokeshire’s Welsh Language Forum.

More than 400 children took to the streets for the 2019 celebrations.