THOUSANDS of free visits to Folly Farm are on offer.

In celebration of the birth of their critically endangered Eastern black rhino, Glyndŵr, in January, the attraction is offering primary school pupils in Wales the opportunity to visit for free to learn more about its conservation work.

The free school visits week will take place between Monday June 1 and Friday June 5 to coincide with World Environment Day.

Folly Farm’s zoo keeping team will be running activities each day to highlight conservation work, breeding programmes and sustainable initiatives at the attraction to educate and inspire school children.

Tim Morphew, zoo curator at Folly Farm, said; “The birth of our critically endangered Eastern black rhino, the first rhino to be born in Wales, is such a significant event, not just for us here at Folly Farm but also for the breeding programme and the species. We wanted to use this amazing opportunity to highlight our conservation work and motivate the next generation to act.

“We’re delighted to be offering free school visits to primary schools across Wales for a week of organised activities designed to educate and provide school children with some key takeaways about how they can make better decisions for the environment.”

5,000 free places will be provided for the week, up to a maximum of 1,000 visits on each day. The successful schools will be chosen on a first come first served basis and notified by March 27.

Primary schools in Wales need to apply for the free places by filling in an application form at folly-farm.co.uk/news/free-school-visits/