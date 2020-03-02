I RECENTLY attended a Pembrokeshire County Council presentation.

They were handing out pens.

The pens were plastic, overprinted (an additional layer of cost) including a telephone number that doesn’t work.

Why on earth, having inflicted their new recycling regime on us at considerable cost and inconvenience, are they wasting money on lumps of plastic, when a small wood pencil would be cheaper and certainly more ecologically sound.

Case of don’t do as we do - do as we say?

NAME AND ADDRESS SUPPLIED