I RECENTLY attended a Pembrokeshire County Council presentation.
They were handing out pens.
The pens were plastic, overprinted (an additional layer of cost) including a telephone number that doesn’t work.
Why on earth, having inflicted their new recycling regime on us at considerable cost and inconvenience, are they wasting money on lumps of plastic, when a small wood pencil would be cheaper and certainly more ecologically sound.
Case of don’t do as we do - do as we say?
NAME AND ADDRESS SUPPLIED
